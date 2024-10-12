Snoqualmie sergeant’s coffee break leads to arrest with counterfeit cash and stolen rifle

A Snoqualmie-North Bend Police Department sergeant’s coffee run turned into a significant arrest on September 29 when he identified a suspect with a suspended license at a North Bend coffee shop drive-thru.

While waiting to place his order at Huxdotter Coffee, the sergeant checked the vehicle registration in front of him and discovered that the registered owner’s license was suspended.

The sergeant stopped the vehicle near ACE Hardware and issued the driver a citation.

He instructed the driver not to move or risk arrest.

However, the situation escalated when the barista reported that the driver had used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay.

The sergeant returned to the vehicle and, upon arresting the suspect, noticed additional counterfeit bills and an AR-style rifle in the car.

A subsequent search revealed approximately 30 fake $100 bills and a stolen rifle loaded with ammunition.

The weapon was reported stolen in 2020.

The suspect now faces multiple felony charges.

