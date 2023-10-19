Snoqualmie police sound alarm over countywide carjacking ‘epidemic’

Snoqualmie police are issuing a dire warning to residents after an armed carjacking last weekend.

Police say that in recent months, King County law enforcement agencies have seen a spike in carjackings in several cities around the county, including Seattle and Bellevue, parts of South King County, and now Snoqualmie.

On Oct. 14 at 4 a.m., a man was robbed at gunpoint near his apartment in downtown Snoqualmie. The suspect was reportedly wearing dark clothing and a dark mask while holding a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect demanded the victim’s car keys and valuable items, and then drove off in the victim’s Toyota Camry.

Two days later, Tukwila police found the stolen Camry near Southcenter. Police chased the car, and were able to disable it with a PIT maneuver at the Klickitat I-5 on-ramp. Three suspects were detained but then later released.

After getting a search warrant for the car, police found a loaded shotgun with the stock removed, along with DNA samples and fingerprints.

The case is still being investigated by the Snoqualmie Police.

Snoqualmie police says carjackings has been uncommon around the area until recently, and are warning residents and visitors about the uptick around the community.

“No motorist or their families should be terrorized by having guns pointed at them and their property stolen by force. Not only does this cause new traumas for the victims, but these unlawful behaviors also place the innocent public at risk,” a Snoqualmie PD spokesperson said. “If someone does try to take your car by force, let them have your vehicle and call police immediately.”

