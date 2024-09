SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Quick action by officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department helped save an elk trapped in a fence.

In a video posted on the department’s Instagram page, you can see the officers carefully approach the scared animal with a set of clippers.

Slowly, they began to clip away at the netting to free its antlers.

The department says the elk ‘happily bounded back into the wild’ unharmed after it was freed.









