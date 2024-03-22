Snoqualmie Police arrest man in 2019 death of 6-month-old boy

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Police this week arrested a man in the 2019 death of a baby boy.

In March 2019, officers were called to a North Bend urgent care clinic for an unresponsive boy. They arrived to find medical staff performing CPR on the baby.

An ambulance then took the child to Seattle Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries a few days later.

An in-depth review of the case began in August 2022. With the help of Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes investigators, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Seattle Children’s Hospital staff, Snoqualmie Police developed probable cause to arrest Brendan T. Bodey in the child’s death.

On Mar. 6, a second-degree murder warrant was issued for Bodey. He was arrested by Snoqualmie Police detectives in Tacoma on Tuesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group