Have you seen Sarah Gail? The Snohomish Police Department says the 25-year-old has been missing since 5 a.m. on Sunday.

She doesn’t have a phone with her and didn’t show up for work on Monday.

The department posted pictures of her on social media, hoping someone might know where she is.

She was last seen in the Bothell area wearing a dark gray zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you see her, call 911.

