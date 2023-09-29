Snohomish jail finds 256 suspected fentanyl pills in inmate’s underpants

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County jail found 256 suspected fentanyl pills in a man’s underpants after strip-searching him on Sept. 21.

He was being booked into jail on a fugitive charge when corrections deputies found pieces of foil and a small black bag according to officials.

Inside the bag, they found a a lighter, a clear bottle with blue pills stamped with an “M30,” a silver canister with more pills, and more tinfoil.

Additional charges have now been filed against the suspect.

