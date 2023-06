SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — July 4th is only weeks away! Crews are taking steps now to reduce the risk of wildfires from fireworks.

Fire departments across Snohomish County want people to check out an interactive map highlighting local fire restrictions.

Snohomish Fire Map

The many areas in orange are places where fireworks are completely banned. To view the map go here.













©2023 Cox Media Group