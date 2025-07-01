Snohomish County wants feedback on its wildfire protection plan

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County released a draft of its first Community Wildfire Protection Plan and wants to hear from you.

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management has spent much of two years partnering with firefighters, land management agencies, tribal nations, property owners, and conservation organizations to develop the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

You can view a copy of the protection plan here and submit feedback to the Department of Emergency Management through a survey here.

The protection plan draft lists out five overarching goals and how to achieve them:

Minimize wildland fire threat Fire-adapted communities Resilient landscapes Safe and effective wildfire response Fire-resilient economies

The county says about 15% of homes are surrounded by large amounts of vegetation and are at great risk of fire.

After reading public feedback, the Department of Emergency Management will send the plan to the state Department of Natural Resources before sharing it with the County Council for approval.

The goal is to publish the plan by November.

In 2022, the Bolt Creek Fire torched some 15,000 acres of east Snohomish and King counties, highlighting the need for a plan.

The fire burned for about six weeks and was caused by humans, but the exact circumstances are still under investigation.

