Snohomish County prepares for annual homeless count to help secure funding

The Snohomish County Department of Human Services is working with community and human service providers to prepare for the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Jan 23.

“Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in homelessness and the resulting impacts on our neighbors and businesses. By doing the PIT count each year, we can understand how the problem is changing and what we need to do to adapt,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

The count is a comprehensive assessment focusing on all people who are experiencing homelessness.

The collected data helps secure federal and state funding to find solutions for homelessness. It also helps people understand the scope of homelessness in Snohomish County while identifying the most impacted demographics.

In the 2023 count, 247 volunteers, and county personnel, participated in the research.

The 2023 count totaled 1,285 people residing in shelters, transitional housing, or on the streets of Snohomish County.

This year’s count was up 8.5% from 2022.

“We know we can’t solve homelessness without help from many members of our community,” said Somers. “This is not a bureaucratic exercise but a heartfelt effort to quantify the problem so that we can implement solutions. We appreciate all of the volunteers who lend a hand.”

