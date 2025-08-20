Snohomish County man sentenced to 20+ years for sexually abusing at least 23 children online

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 43-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse and for attempting to lure a minor.

Bennett Park was arrested in August 2023 when he was attempting to pick up a 13-year-old in Everett.

Park had told an undercover law enforcement officer that he planned to pick up and molest the 13-year-old.

A month earlier, he responded to an online ad placed by an undercover Homeland Security Investigation agent. The agent, posing as a parent, was “advertising” two young children to molest.

In his response, Park indicated that he was actively molesting children between the ages of 11 and 17. He indicated he wanted to molest the agent’s fictional children but was already meeting a 13-year-old, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Thankfully, law enforcement surveilled him and were able to arrest him and rescue the teen he met up with in Everett.

After Park’s arrest, a review of his electronic devices revealed he had communicated with dozens of minors.

Twenty-three of the minor victims were identified.

Park had convinced them to provide images of sexual abuse via Instagram, Discord, Snapchat, Facebook, Gmail and Zoom platforms.

In the plea agreement, Park details his crimes with eight different minor victims.

In all, 14 Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were subsequently issued by Discord, resulting in the confirmation of 23 minor victims between the ages of 10 to 17 years old whom Park enticed and exploited between April 2018 until his arrest.

“This defendant damaged untold lives – those of his victims and those of their family members, friends and adults who tried but could not keep them safe from a predator lurking on the internet,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller. “I commend the quick work by law enforcement to intervene before he could molest another child.

U. S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez ordered Park to be on supervised release for 20 years after his prison term.

“By the time you get out you will be in your early 60’s – What will life look like for you,” Judge Martinez said.

Martinez ordered that Park be required to register as a sex offender.

A hearing is scheduled for November 14, 2025, to determine the amount of restitution he owes. Park was fined $3,000 to pay into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse imagery.

©2025 Cox Media Group