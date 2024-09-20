Snohomish County deputies arrest man after firing rifle at neighbor

A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies responded to months of complaints and calls about disturbances at a residence on West Meadow Lake Road, where the individual eventually fired a rifle at a neighbor, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported.

East County patrol deputies had been dealing with ongoing issues at the property, including loud music, harassment, and assault.

During their investigation, deputies reviewed surveillance footage showing the subject in violation of a protection order that prohibited him from possessing firearms.

The situation escalated when the man fired a rifle toward one of his neighbors, giving deputies probable cause to pursue an Assault 1 charge.

This led to a search warrant being issued for the residence.

Deputies executed the warrant without incident, taking the man into custody and recovering multiple firearms and ammunition from the home.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look into the events leading up to the arrest.

