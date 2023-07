SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was arrested in Snohomish County after they allegedly crashed into a pedestrian and then left the scene Friday night.

It happened after 10 p.m. on State Route 2, east of Index, according to investigators.

Investigators say a 25-year-old was driving the wrong way when he crashed into a pedestrian.

The 20-year-old was taken to Harborview in serious condition.

The driver was taken into custody for investigation of DUI.





