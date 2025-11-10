SNAP recipients hang in limbo as Supreme Court considers issue Tuesday

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Supreme Court could decide Tuesday whether to freeze SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

Washington has already started the process of administering full benefits to families for November. The state acted quickly after a federal judge ordered the administration to fund November’s benefits, before the order was temporarily put on hold by the Supreme Court.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump demanded that states “undo” the full benefits that were paid out during that time. Though a federal appeals court on Sunday ruled to maintain the order mandating benefits be paid out.

However, the Supreme Court’s hold temporarily pauses any obligatory payments from the government.

KIRO 7 asked the state what could happen if it had to “undo” the action in the future and did not receive a response.

More than 500,000 households in Washington receive SNAP benefits, according to the governor’s office.

While many have now received November benefits, food banks are still picking up the slack.

“It’s the uncertainty that’s crushing because, ’Is it going to be released? Is it not going to be released?” said Shawn Manley, CEO of the Puyallup Food Bank.

The food bank has seen an influx of traffic during the government shutdown.

“When they took our SNAP away, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’” said Odelia Santos, a SNAP recipient who relies on the benefits to support her grandson.

Santos has since received her benefits, but they came two weeks late. In that time, she had to spend a few hundred dollars on food that she normally saves for other bills.

“Now I’m in a bind a bit because I don’t know what to do at the end of the month,” she said.

While November’s benefits are paid out in Washington, the state of the benefits next month remains uncertain.

“Us Americans have to deal with it,” Santos said. “Whatever politics are doing is separate, but we have to suffer.”

Manley said the food bank has seen an influx of people offering to help with donations. While the organization appreciates food donations, financial contributions are the biggest help.

“We have more than 70 pickups that we do every week from wholesalers and retailers, plus the diverted loads that come through when somebody is rejected at the dock,” Manley said. “It’s all free food to us.”

Money helps pay for operational costs. A $20 dollar donation can help support 100 meals, Manley said.

If you’d like to donate to the Puyallup Food Bank, you can learn more here.

