Smash and grab burglary from Olympia cannabis shop ends in fiery crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says one person was arrested following an alleged burglary at a cannabis shop in Olympia early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the shop and two different vehicles left the scene as authorities arrived, TSCO said in a Facebook post.

One car got away heading north on I-5 but deputies were able to catch the second driver with a spike strip heading toward 101.

After deputies conducted two PIT maneuvers, the car tried to escape but instead hit a power pole, setting the car and the cannabis plants on fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was booked into the Thurston County Jail for burglary, attempting to elude, and vehicle prowling, TCSO said.

