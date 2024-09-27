Smash-and-grab burglary leads to shootout, crash, and search

SEATTLE — A smash-and-grab burglary in South Seattle escalated into a shootout after the armed business owner arrived and interrupted the thieves.

At 2:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Rainier Avenue South, near South Graham Street, after people called 911 to report a robbery in progress. Shortly after, callers reported hearing gunshots, including bursts of automatic gunfire.

There was also an alarm sounding at a business.

Police arrived and pieced together what happened. Eight or nine suspects in three cars arrived at the business, intentionally crashed into the building to get inside, and then stole items, according to Seattle Police.

Businesses in that block include The City Smoke Shop, which was rammed by a pickup early Thursday and is partially boarded up.

As the burglars were ransacking the business, the owner, armed with a gun, arrived. When shots were fired at the owner, he fired back.

The burglars then fled. No injuries were reported.

Whoever was inside the car ran away.

Police arrived and began searching for possible suspects. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed the offramp from southbound Interstate 5 was shut down. Numerous officers and police vehicles were on the overpass.

A K-9 team tried to track the suspects, but no one was found.

SPD robbery detectives processed the crime scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

