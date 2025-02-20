Sketch released of man who exposed himself to teen in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Do you recognize the man in the drawing? The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department hopes you do.

On Feb. 7, detectives say a man in a car followed a 16-year-old girl while she walked home from school, inappropriately touching himself.

It happened on 8th Avenue East in Spanaway around 3:00 p.m.

The department says one of their detectives met with the girl recently to create a sketch of the suspect.

She described him as a white man in his early 20s with dirty blond hair and ‘looking like a college student.’

Detectives say the man was driving a blue four-door sedan at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives are also looking for surveillance video from the area where the incident occurred. You can submit that by clicking here.

