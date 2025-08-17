Skagit Valley sports tournament celebrates memory of University of Idaho student

MT VERNON, Wash. — On the Skagit River Walk, hundreds of kids and their families helped grow the game of basketball—by playing basketball, all in the name of Ethan Chapin.

Chapin was killed in 2022 with three of his University of Idaho friends and classmates.

It happened just two months after he helped in the first Hope for the Valley tournament, though at that time it didn’t have a name.

Chapin helped organizer Tyler Amaya and his other players with a free clinic for underserved youth in the competition.

“Basketball, music, friends, people laughing and competing, Ethan wore it all. He could be going after you one minute, going as hard as he can trying to win, and the next minute he’s making a joke and making everybody laugh,” Amaya said.

The three-day tournament started with contests and a showcase game Friday night, with Ethan’s family in attendance.

In the wake of his death, his family tapped Amaya to handle the flood of donations that came in. The support gave Amaya the idea to use the tournament, in Ethan’s name, to help grow the game of basketball in the community.

The money raised will go to fund equipment, shoes, gym time, training, and scholarships for underprivileged kids in the community.

To support the Hoop for the Valley tournament and Valley Dream sports, visit their website for more information.

