Skagit County issues flood watch due to approaching storms

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Skagit County have issued a flood watch warning after learning about several approaching storms.

“The Skagit River is expected to reach Major Flood conditions by Tuesday into Wednesday,” said a spokesperson.

To monitor Skagit County river levels in real-time, visit the National Weather Services website.

Flood Watch: Due to multiple incoming storms, the Skagit River is expected to reach Major Flood conditions by Tuesday 12/5 into Wednesday 12/6. — Skagit County (@SkagitGov) December 4, 2023

