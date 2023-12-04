Local

Skagit County issues flood watch due to approaching storms

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Skagit County have issued a flood watch warning after learning about several approaching storms.

“The Skagit River is expected to reach Major Flood conditions by Tuesday into Wednesday,” said a spokesperson.

To monitor Skagit County river levels in real-time, visit the National Weather Services website.

