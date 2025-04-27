Skagit County to host unclaimed remains ceremony

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Skagit County is hosting a remembrance ceremony at Mount Vernon Cemetery Chapel on May 2nd at 11:00 a.m.

The event will honor 59 people who died and had their remains go unclaimed since 2019. The community is invited to join in paying respects to those who lost their lives so they can be remembered with dignity.

Skagit County Coroner Hayley Thompson emphasized the importance of honoring these individuals.

Skagit County to honor unclaimed remains

“While we may not have known who they were in life,” Thompson said. “We will respect and honor who they are at death.”

Remains will be scattered at sea, and a plaque will be placed at the cemetery commemorating those who died. The ceremony marks the first since October 2019, following a thorough effort by the Coroner’s Office to identify the deceased.

For information, community members can call the Skagit County Coroner’s Office at (360) 416-1996.

