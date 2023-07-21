Six police raids uncover 30,000 pills in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — After a month-long drug investigation in Whatcom County, police raided six separate locations on Wednesday and uncovered 300 grams of fentanyl powder, 30,000 fentanyl pills, and a kilogram of cocaine. Four of the raid locations were in the county and the others happened in the city limits of Bellingham.

Five people were arrested on local warrants by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

“As the fentanyl epidemic continues to negatively impact our community, the Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners are proactively investigating those that are bringing these dangerous drugs into Whatcom County and profiting off others’ addiction,” said Undersheriff Doug Chdwaick.

Police also say that they will keep working with community partners to help those with substance use disorders.

