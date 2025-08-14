Six-planet ‘parade’ puts Venus, Jupiter and Mercury in rare morning lineup

Six planets will appear together in the morning sky this month, marking the final “planetary parade” of the year, according to NASA.

The phenomenon happens when multiple planets seem to align from Earth’s perspective, creating a line across the night or early morning sky.

These events typically occur at least once a year, but the number of visible planets changes each time.

In January, six planets were visible, and in February, all eight planets of the solar system appeared — though some required binoculars or a telescope to see.

This month, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury can be spotted without any equipment, with the best viewing opportunities over the next week.

Uranus and Neptune will also be in the lineup, but they can only be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

Earlier this week, Jupiter and Venus passed very close to each other and are still positioned near one another in the eastern sky — “close together like cat’s eyes,” said Carolyn Sumners of the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

The best viewing time is shortly before sunrise, looking toward the east.

Jupiter and Venus will appear near each other, Saturn will be farther to the side, and Mercury will be low near the horizon.

Mercury will reach its farthest point from the sun on Tuesday morning, making it easier to spot before it disappears into the sun’s glare later in the month.

“You’re looking for little tiny pinpoints of light, but they are the brightest ones,” said Justin Bartel with the Science Museum of Virginia. “They don’t really twinkle like the stars do.”

NASA recommends finding a spot with a clear, cloudless sky and an unobstructed view, away from tall buildings or other structures.

Toward the end of the month, Mercury will move behind the sun, but a crescent moon will join the lineup.

The next major planetary grouping will happen in February.

