Six measles cases confirmed in Southwest Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — Multiple public health departments in Washington are warning the public of a Measles outbreak.

Clark and Wahkiakum County have confirmed that six cases have been confirmed in the area since Jan. 10.

According to a press release sent out by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and King County Public Health Department, three cases have been confirmed as “lab-confirmed” and three others have been classified as “epidemiologically-linked” cases.

All patients started to feel symptoms in mid-to-late December.

Both counties are located in Washington’s southwest region and have a combined population of just over 520,000 people, according to the latest census poll numbers released back in 2022.

Officials have not identified any public exposure locations.

They are also recommending that healthcare professionals check patients’ measles immunizations and advise them to vaccinate if applicable.

Public health departments are asking the public to notify them immediately if anyone notices measles symptoms in themselves or anyone they know.

Measles can start with:

fever

diarrhea

coughing

runny nose

red and watery eyes

tiredness

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s website has tips on how to deal with someone exhibiting symptoms.

To report a suspected measles case, call the County Health Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department at (253) 649-1412 or the King County Health Department at (206) 296-4774.





