Silverdale bank robbery suspect arrested in Texas after attempting to flee to Costa Rica

On Monday afternoon, Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies released photos of a bank robbery suspect.

The man in the pictures was accused of robbing a Silverdale bank near the 2400 block of Northwest Bucklin Hill Road.

On Friday, deputies said the man was arrested in Texas after attempting to fly to Costa Rica.

When the identification was made, detectives learned he was flying to Costa Rica, with a layover in Dallas.

Dallas police were notified and the 39-year-old suspect was arrested when he arrived.

©2024 Cox Media Group