Silver Alert: Search ongoing for at-risk/missing person

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Richard Miller.
According to WSP, Miller was last seen in the Shoreline area on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Miller is described as an 81-year-old white man who is 5-foot-11 and 204 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.
Miller is driving a beige 2004 Toyota Camry with Washington plate #CRM8057. His direction of travel is not known but he frequents Edmonds.
He is a vulnerable adult with dementia who uses a walker.
WSP says he may have a camera with him.
The alert was issued on behalf of the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Call 911 if you see Miller or the car he is driving.
