Silver Alert issued in Pierce County that may have last been seen in Fife

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last heard from by his family at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
David Quintana, a 69-year-old man, left his home at around 2:00 a.m. but contacted his family around 7:00 a.m.
He said that he was confused and didn’t know where he was.
PCSO released a description of Quintana and his car.
He is 185 pounds with gray and brown hair and brown eyes.
Quintana drives a navy blue 2024 Mazda CX-90.
The car has a Washington Plate that reads CMS0738.
Quintana’s phone shows that he was last in the Fife area.
PCSO is asking that if you have seen Quintana to call 911 right away.
©2025 Cox Media Group