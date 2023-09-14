Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old sex offender last seen in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A Silver Alert was issued for an elderly man who is a Level 3 sex offender.

Police say Maurice Kuit left his home in the Woodmont Beach neighborhood of Des Moines Monday morning and never returned. He was diagnosed with dementia.

He’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, khaki pants, a brown shirt, and was carrying a briefcase.

Kuit was convicted of voyeurism in 2003 and 2021. In both cases, he asked a woman for help, and while she was distracted, he got down on the floor and looked up their skirts, according to details on the King County Sheriff’s Office sex offender site.

He also failed to register as a sex offender four times.

According to county officials, Level 3 sex offenders “are considered to have a high risk to re-offend. They usually have one or more victims and may have committed prior crimes of violence.”

If you see Kuit, you’re asked to call 911.

