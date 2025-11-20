Signal issues impacting Sound Transit S Line routes

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Sound Transit says it’s holding some of its trains because of signal issues.

The issue is impacting the S Line Routes:

#1505 - Holding north of Tukwila Station

#1512 - Holding south of King Street Station

#1514 - Holding at Tukwila Station

#1516 - Holding at Kent Station

A viewer who is stuck on a train north of Boeing Field reached out to KIRO 7. They shared that the power is running on the train, so they have lights, power outlets, and HVAC, and the bathrooms are still functional.

“This is a national signal issue with BNSF, our host railroad,” a spokesperson for Sound Transit told KIRO 7. “Trains are returning to platforms where possible so that passengers can find alternate means of transportation.”

