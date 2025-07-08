Siegel Fire almost fully contained, 700 acres burned

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters have almost fully contained the Siegel Fire burning near Cheney.

It has torched about 700 acres and is now at 93% containment.

The fire started on July 2 around 3 p.m.

Investigators say the fire was human-caused, but they haven’t determined exactly how it started.

All evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening.

No injuries have been reported, and no homes have burned.

The Department of Natural Resources and Spokane County Fire District 3 are now in charge of patrolling the fire line and mopping up hot spots.

