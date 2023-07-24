Shots fired during interrupted burglary in Snohomish County

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Police were called Monday morning after suspects shot at a Snohomish County resident.

Police arrived at a property in the 100 block 203rd Place Southwest around 8:30 a.m. where a resident said he was shot at.

The man had seen some people in a trailer parked near his property. When he went outside to ask what they were doing, the suspects opened fire.

The man was not injured and refused treatment.

Police said the trailer was stolen and there are no suspects at this time.













