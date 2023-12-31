Local

Shoreline Police share New Year’s Eve celebration safety tips

By KIRO 7 News Staff

New Year Credit: Shoreline Police

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SHORELINE, Wash. — With 2023 coming to a close, the Shoreline Police Department shared some New Year’s Eve celebration safety tips on their X account Friday.

Here are the suggestions:

  • keep an eye out for suspicious activity while enjoying New Year’s festivities.
  • Secure your home by locking windows and doors and don’t advertise that you won’t be there.
  • Plan ahead and have a designated driver.

Public transit routes are also available on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

Be safe and have fun!


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read