Shoreline Police share New Year’s Eve celebration safety tips

SHORELINE, Wash. — With 2023 coming to a close, the Shoreline Police Department shared some New Year’s Eve celebration safety tips on their X account Friday.
Here are the suggestions:
- keep an eye out for suspicious activity while enjoying New Year’s festivities.
- Secure your home by locking windows and doors and don’t advertise that you won’t be there.
- Plan ahead and have a designated driver.
Public transit routes are also available on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.
Be safe and have fun!
New Year Celebration safety tips:— Shoreline Police (@ShorelinePolice) December 30, 2023
