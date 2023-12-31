Shoreline Police share New Year’s Eve celebration safety tips

SHORELINE, Wash. — With 2023 coming to a close, the Shoreline Police Department shared some New Year’s Eve celebration safety tips on their X account Friday.

Here are the suggestions:

keep an eye out for suspicious activity while enjoying New Year’s festivities.

Secure your home by locking windows and doors and don’t advertise that you won’t be there.

Plan ahead and have a designated driver.

Public transit routes are also available on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

Be safe and have fun!

©2023 Cox Media Group