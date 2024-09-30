Shoreline mini mart robbed twice, burglarized 3 times since July

SHORELINE, Wash. — The owner of a small market in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline is at his wit’s end after a string of crimes.

Seashore Mini Mart has been robbed and burglarized five times since the end of July.

The latest burglary was a crash-and-grab at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Surveillance video shows the moments when thieves used a stolen truck to smash into the store.

Now, the door and windows of the store have been boarded up.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were arrested in Tuesday’s burglary.

