Shopping for a college dorm room? Here’s how to save money

“So, I need to buy sheets, a comforter, pillows,” said college freshman Janie Spiller.

Janie started shopping for her dorm room months ago.

“Instead of one large expense right before I leave with everything at once, we decided to break it up throughout the summer,” said Janie.

Comparison shopping is an absolute must.

“I’m looking at Amazon, I’m looking at Wayfair, I’m looking at Target, Walmart — places like that. So when I see a deal, I grab them, and we just stash them away,” said Janie’s mother, Kelly Spiller.

Using apps like Honey and CamelCamelCamel will also help you save. Honey finds coupons and deals, while CamelCamelCamel keeps track of Amazon prices so you’ll know when it’s the best time to buy.

Sort items and buy what you need and what you want.

Janie has advice for future students.

“Start saving as early as you can,” she said.

Getting started is key to finding the best deals.

“You don’t want to be a victim of last-minute impulse purchases — just like, OK, we’re here, we need it, let’s just buy it. And then you see it on sale weeks later,” said Kelly.

The best thing for you to do when you’re trying to save money when sending your kid off to college: shop your own closets first. Avoid buying new stuff whenever possible because all it’s going to do is get beaten up at college anyway.

Remember, you’re paying enough for your kid’s college education. Don’t blow a lot more you don’t need to on things for school.

