Shoppers using headlamps and flashlights to get groceries after bomb cyclone

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Much of the Woodinville area is still without power Thursday after the deadly bomb cyclone rocked Western Washington.

Shops, restaurants, and gas stations are closed, except for a nearby Safeway in Cottage Lake.

The Safeway doors are open but the lights are off, and shoppers are tasked with bringing their own flashlights and headlamps to get shopping done.

Shopper David Gunther said he was only shopping for one thing: coffee! He tells us his family is using their camp stove to boil water for instant coffee and easy meals.

Once you step inside the doors, it takes a second for your eyes to adjust, but it’s hard to miss the dark aisles lit up with headlamps, flashlights, and cell phones.

Shoppers have access to all dry and canned goods, vegetables, fruits, and any other non-cold items. All freezer and fridge aisles are blocked off with shopping carts and the door handles are taped shut.

KIRO 7 caught up with a group of coworkers who were making a beeline for the Safeway Deli. Unfortunately, they found it closed.

Barry Davidson and Eric Carter tell us they were hoping to find something to eat for lunch on their break.

“What are we getting for lunch today? Chips probably! No, I’m just kidding! No cold foods because the freezer is out, we are in the dark, but I’m surprised they’re even open most of the stores are closed,” Davidson and Carter said.

The trio settled on a few cans of chicken noodle soup, some crackers, and even some chips.

With Friday’s storm rolling into the same Woodinville area, employees tell us they hope to stay open and serve the public as long as the generators are running.

