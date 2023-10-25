Shooting in Georgetown leads to hours-long standoff

A shooting in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle led to an hours-long standoff Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Corson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center.

Police surrounded a home near a Shell gas station, where they believe the suspect, a 37-year-old man, was hiding inside.

Officers believe the incident is a domestic violence situation and have been urging the suspect to surrender.

By 4:55 p.m., the scene was still active.

Officers have warned people to avoid the area.









