She’s been missing for four years. Have you seen Nikkayla Grant?

SEATTLE, Wash. — Have you seen Nikkayla Grant? The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for her.

Deputies say she hasn’t been seen or heard from in four years.

Grant was last seen in the Seattle area in 2021.

She wears glasses and has a star tattoo on her stomach.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) - Seattle, WA - Grant - on foot pic.twitter.com/9SRPELGDra — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) April 3, 2025

