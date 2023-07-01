Shelton police looking for domestic violence suspect

SHELTON, Wash. — Shelton police are looking for a 27-year-old man accused of domestic violence.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Shelton police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office went to a report of domestic violence in the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

The Shelton Police Department said officers found a victim who was assaulted. At first, police thought the suspect was still in the house and armed with a gun.

Officers tried to get him to come out of the house.

Mason County’s regional SWAT team, Washington State Patrol’s SWAT team, and members of the Pierce County SWAT team arrived and spent the next 12 hours searching the property and cars but didn’t find him.

Police identified the suspect as David Thomas Sanchez. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department.





