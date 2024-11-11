Share your thoughts on SEA’s plans for future development

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Port of Seattle is inviting the public to share their thoughts on the future development of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

From now until December 5, people can submit feedback on the port’s draft Environmental Assessment of its Sustainable Airport Master Plan. There will also be a series of public meetings held this week:

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Wildwood Elementary School in Federal Way from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Highline High School in Burien from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: McMicken Heights Elementary School in SeaTac from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Over the next decade, the Puget Sound region is projected to grow by another one million people. SEA is one of the busiest airports in the country, ranking 15th in the country in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation. To accommodate the likely growth and align with the Port’s sustainability goals, the master plan serves as SEA’s strategic blueprint for the future. It includes 31 projects, including a second terminal, an elevated busway, and new cargo facilities.

You can read the draft Environmental Assessment here.

Physical copies of the draft EA can be viewed at the SEA Airport and local libraries.

You can submit feedback on the plan here.

