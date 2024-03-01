Sexual misconduct investigation leads Monroe detectives to ask students for information

An investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct between a Monroe High School teacher and a student has police asking for students to come forward.

While investigating the current allegation, police discovered a similar previous allegation.

Now Monroe Police are on Facebook asking for current and former students if they know of any instances of “improper conduct or communication” between a teacher and students at Monroe High School to come forward.

For now, Monroe Police is not releasing the teacher’s name.

Detectives are working with the Monroe School District in its investigation.

There are three ways police are letting people give tips:

Submit anonymous tips to police@monroewa.gov

Call the department’s tip line anonymously at 360-863-4600

Or contact Detective Erdman at 360-863-4565





