Several shellfish harvesting spots closed from poisoning, says Thurston County

Bioxtin, which produces diarrhetic shellfish poisoning (DSP) was found in shellfish prompting the closure of several harvesting areas, according to a news release from Thurston County.

Harvesting for all species in Dana Passage, Pickering Passage, and Peale Passage is closed. Budd Inlet is still closed.

Thurston County said the closure area includes Burfoot Park, the Boston Harbor area, Hope Island, and most of Harstine Island.

“Biotoxins are produced by naturally occurring plankton which can become concentrated in shellfish,” said the news release. “Biotoxins do not harm shellfish but can cause illness or death in humans and other mammals that consume them. Cooking does not destroy the toxin and does not make the shellfish safe to eat.”

The symptoms of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning are nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Harvesters can check the shellfish safety map, here. Or can call 1-800-562-5632 for a recorded hotline of biotoxin closures.

