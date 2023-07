An early morning crash on State Route 18 ended with two people going to the hospital, according to Puget Sound Fire.

At about 4:03 a.m., troopers with the Washington State Patrol responded to the incident on eastbound SR 18, just west of the Issaquah Hobart Road exit.

While crews worked the scene, traffic was down to one lane.

According to Puget Sound Fire, two people were transported to the hospital.

By 5:31 a.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

