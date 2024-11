A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Highway 99 and 238th Street in Edmonds, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The individual was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and remains in serious condition.

Police say the driver involved in the collision is cooperating with investigators, and there is no evidence of impairment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

