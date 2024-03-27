Series of earthquakes strike off Oregon coast, no tsunami expected

A series of five earthquakes -- the largest nearly 6M -- struck off the coast of Oregon Tuesday night.

The first quake, a 3.9M, occurred at about 8:14 p.m. on March 26 in the Pacific Ocean, about 200 miles west of Medford.

Just eight minutes later, a 4.4M quake struck in the same area, followed by a 5.7M one minute later.

Eleven minutes after that, a 3.5M quake, then a 4.1M quake 15 minutes later.

According to the United States Department of Commerce and NOAA, no tsunami was expected.

To put these numbers in perspective, the Nisqually quake of 2001 was a 6.8 magnitude quake that lasted 45 seconds.

©2024 Cox Media Group