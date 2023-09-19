Sequim man arrested after alleged hit-and-run and pursuit

A Sequim man has been arrested after allegedly chasing a teenage driver in his car, striking it, then leading deputies on a chase prior to his arrest, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:07 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Woodcock Road in Sequim.

Deputies believe John F. Barcellos, 59, attempted to hit the teen’s car three times with his own vehicle, hitting it once.

Deputies determined two teens had been in the car. No injuries were reported and Barcellos had left the area when deputies arrived.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., deputies received a call about threats at a church north of Sequim.

The reporting party told deputies that her four young children had been playing in the church parking lot when an older man drove up, cursed at them, told them to leave or he was going to kill them.

Deputies say the children attempted to run to a nearby house, but the man drove towards them at a high speed to scare them more.

When deputies arrived, they determined Barcellos was in the vehicle scaring the children.

Deputies spoke with Barcellos for 15 to 20 minutes, telling him he was under arrest.

In response, Barcellos drove away, driving towards a deputy’s vehicle before heading northbound on Sequim-Dungeness Way.

After deputies attempted a PIT maneuver twice, Barcellos approached a roundabout at Woodcock Road and Sequim-Dungeness Way at high speed, which caused him to hit the curb and go into a field.

Barcellos was arrested shortly after. There were no injuries.

He was booked into the Clallam County Jail and booked on charges of assault, eluding a police vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, three counts of assault, and hit-and-run.

©2023 Cox Media Group