Semi-truck rollover blocks I-5 exit ramp in South Seattle

A semi-truck rollover blocked an entire exit ramp from Interstate 5 in South Seattle Tuesday.

At just before noon Tuesday, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted photos of a recycle truck on its side near the bottom of the exit ramp at Corson Avenue on southbound Interstate 5.

This is a semi rollover I-5 to Corson. Debris fell down into the freeway. Thankfully no damage or injuries to any other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/aNnZ0L8W1H — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 12, 2024

The photos show debris spilled all over the roadway.

There was no damage to other vehicles and no injuries.

WSDOT traffic cameras showed crews blocking the entire exit to traffic as they work to clear the scene.

