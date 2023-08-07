Local

Semi-truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on SR 202

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Semi-truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on SR 202

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The driver of a semi-truck was arrested Monday morning after crashing in an active work zone on State Route 202, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the collision on SR 202 between Sahalee and 228th Avenue Northeast.

According to photos provided by the Washington State Patrol, the semi-truck was carrying cars when it hit a work truck.

There were no major injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read