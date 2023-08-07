Semi-truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on SR 202

The driver of a semi-truck was arrested Monday morning after crashing in an active work zone on State Route 202, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the collision on SR 202 between Sahalee and 228th Avenue Northeast.

According to photos provided by the Washington State Patrol, the semi-truck was carrying cars when it hit a work truck.

There were no major injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Please be aware this area of SR202 is an active work zone. Here are some pictures of the collision from earlier https://t.co/hOfQGdJVN4 pic.twitter.com/l5YU2J8R8f — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 7, 2023

