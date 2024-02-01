Semi-truck collision fully blocks northbound I-5 near Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — A semi-truck collision has all lanes of northbound I-5 near Tumwater blocked.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at milepost 101.31 near Tumwater Boulevard around 2 p.m.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, two occupants of a car that was hit are “alert and communicating with paramedics.” The semi-truck driver is not injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene. For now, traffic is getting by on the shoulder and detouring on Tumwater Boulevard.

