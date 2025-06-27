Semi carrying whiskey tips over on I-90

KING COUNTY,Wash. — A semi-truck carrying whiskey tipped over on Interstate 90 Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol says speed was a factor.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near milepost 45.

No one was hurt.

One lane is currently open to get around the crash, but drivers should expect delays for the time being.

State patrol posted a picture showing the crates of whiskey strapped in, saying, “Hoping it survives when the trailer is rolled back over.”

No word when all lanes will be back open.

This truck is carrying whiskey. Hoping it survives when the trailer is rolled back over ! pic.twitter.com/uPWHfrRrYB — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 27, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group