See when you can visit Mount Rainier for free this month

ASHFORD, Wash. — If you’re looking for a chance to enjoy the great outdoors in Washington state, you can visit an iconic spot for free later this month.

On Saturday, April 19, all entrance fees are waived for Mount Rainier National Park and all other National Parks sites to kick off National Park Week.

If you don’t have an America the Beautiful Annual Pass, the cost of entry to the park is $30 per non-commercial vehicle.

Although the weather is warming up as we get further into spring, keep in mind that mountains are at a higher elevation and will oftentimes have snow and wintry conditions all the way through early June.

You can check road statuses for Mount Rainier here.

The gate at Longmire to get to Paradise typically opens at 9 a.m. weather permitting. The Longmire entrance is the only one open during the winter.

A reminder that all vehicles need to carry chains until May 1.

You can plan ahead and prepare for spring hiking by reading NPS’s tips here.

A timed reservation to enter the park is not needed at this time of year.





©2025 Cox Media Group