See the river otter pups at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo’s two-month-old river otter pups have been learning how to swim with mom and have finally graduated to the outdoor pool. That means visitors to the zoo may now be able to see them.

The zoo says that mother otters need to teach their pups how to swim, just like humans. For the past couple weeks their mother Valkyrie has been teaching them in a kiddie pool located in an ‘off-view’ den.

Valkyrie did this in the kiddie pool by grabbing them up by the scruff and dunking them, like wriggly donuts.

Visitors may see the swim lessons continue in the outdoor pool. Mom is now taking the pups under water and bringing them up for air.

Unfortunately for visitors, momma otter decides when the pups come out, so seeing them is not a guarantee.

