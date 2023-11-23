Sedro Woolley police searching for DV hit-and-run suspects that killed person, injured others

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — State Route 9 at milepost 55 is fully blocked for a head-on fatal crash in Sedro Woolley, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP posted about the crash at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect’s car hit another car with three people in it. One person died at the scene, an adult was airlifted to the hospital, and a juvenile was transported to the hospital.

WSP said the suspect’s car had two people who were previously involved in a domestic violence fight and their injuries are unknown. The two people got into a car and left the scene.

Sedro Wolley police found the car as it was leaving and tried to stop it.

The car fled and hit another responding Sedro Wolly officer’s car. The car turned south onto SR 9 where officers lost sight of it.

An officer is headed south on SR 9, trying to find the car.

WSP is currently investigating.

There is no ETA for the road to reopen.

